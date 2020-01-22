Collins: Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin ready for big comeback, big changes in XFL

There are also intriguing extra point conversion possibilities — including going for 3 points by running a play from the 10 — and a shootout overtime similar to hockey in which teams will have rotating changes to score on one play from the 5.

But maybe the biggest change: A 25-second play clock, and that's where a guy like McGloin enters. Pretty much every play in this league is going to be a race to the line of scrimmage, a fast setup, a quick scan and a play being run. Much of that is going to fall on a quarterback keeping his team settled, ready and on pace. That makes what's going on this month at training camp even more important for McGloin, who is learning to build some chemistry with these teammates. They've never competed together in a game that matters.

"Those extra 15 seconds (on the play clock) the NFL gets, that's a big, big difference," McGloin said. "Everybody needs to be on the same page. We all need to be communicating. We can't waste time in between plays getting a play out or changing personnel. Everybody's going to have to be on the same page and dialed in, because it's fast-paced play with more opportunities to score and make big plays.

"The way we've been practicing it, I enjoy it. It allows you to forget about the last play and keep pushing forward."