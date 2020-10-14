Clifford, No. 9 Penn State look to keep offense rolling when Big Ten opens play Oct. 24

STATE COLLEGE — To break up the monotony of quarantine, Sean Clifford played catch with a familiar receiver all summer.

Unfortunately for Penn State’s quarterback, that target — his little brother Liam, a Penn State commit — won’t suit up for the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions for at least another year.

Given that Clifford’s current teammates were spread out around the country, it wasn’t an ideal setup for a second-year starter trying to get to know new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's playbook. Still, Clifford wasn't the only Nittany Lions player trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“Obviously, I have trust and I know, I’ve seen it on the field how hard everybody has been working away from the facility,” Clifford said. “But football is a team game and you need to get everybody together and the chemistry needs to be there.”

The Nittany Lions have usually found it. Despite heavy coaching turnover, they’ve had three 10-win regular seasons in four years, giving themselves a shot at the College Football Playoff. They plan plan to challenge for Big Ten supremacy again in this delayed season.

“Last year, it wasn’t 10 or 15 plays that we missed, it was one or two plays here and there,” Clifford said. “We all know the talent that we have.”