Big Ten: What's my motivation? Stakes low for 2-win teams

"I think we have more guys on the team now that love football, that certainly helps," he said. "I think we've got guys that care about each other more. They still feel like they're having fun playing and have something to prove."

Half the two-win teams have fallen well short of preseason expectations.

Penn State was No. 7 in the preseason Top 25 but once the Big Ten season started in late October lost its first five games for the first time in program history. Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota also went into the season ranked, and Nebraska expected to make a jump in Frost's third year.

Penn State coach James Franklin spoke openly about his job performance being affected negatively because he's been separated from his family to help protect his immunocompromised daughter from the virus.

The Nittany Lions also have had quarterback issues, as have Michigan, Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska.

Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald, whose team has clinched the West Division title, empathizes with his coaching brethren. The Wildcats went 3-9 last year and had two quarterbacks split time.