Big Ten This Week: No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 19 Iowa in premier game

Things to watch during the eighth week of play in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the Week

No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 19 Iowa

The reflex is to make Michigan-Ohio State the game of the week when it comes around each year, if only for the rivalry's rich vein of storylines.

"The Game" has been canceled because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at Michigan.

That's OK. Wisconsin-Iowa was going to be the best game in the Big Ten this week even if Michigan-Ohio State were played.

Iowa (5-2, 5-2 Big Ten) has won five straight for the first time since going 12-0 in 2015. Wisconsin (2-2, 2-2) has battled the virus and poor offensive play and still is only a one-point underdog on the road.

That's because the Badgers' defense is as good as any in the country. Wisconsin will be the biggest challenge to date for Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.

He benefits from Iowa having a strong defense, too. Still, he's going to have to be at his best to beat Wisconsin in what should be a close and low-scoring game.

Best matchup