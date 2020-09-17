Big Ten teams start sprint toward unusual football season

Schedules will look different, too.

By playing nine consecutive weekends, the Big Ten can finish in time to be in the playoff mix and the bowls hunt. Friday night telecasts are likely to return while traditional Thanksgiving weekend rivalries, such as Michigan-Ohio State and Indiana-Purdue, could find new dates. And then there's the cross-division finish against a Week 9 opponent yet to be determined.

“I have to give (Michigan coach) Jim Harbaugh a lot of credit as he was the one that came up with that idea," Allen said. “We talked for a long time about how we decide who that ninth game is against, whether it was a blind draw against somebody from the other division. But he came up with the way to have parity in that last game. That is where we came up with the No. 7 plays No. 7 and so on."

But despite all the unknowns, all the fears and no time to waste, there is one unifying hope it all goes off without a hitch.

“Our players want to play, our coaches want to coach and our fans want to watch,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said. “We’re going to be able to do all these things now, so that’s why it’s a celebration. I believe, and very strongly, that the state of Nebraska needs football. In the world I live in, football needs Nebraska. We’re going to be able to deliver that and I’m very very excited.”