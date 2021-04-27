Big Ten Football: Ohio State among five teams auditioning quarterbacks

Nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten appear set at quarterback heading into the fall. The five others will continue auditions in August, and no competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State.

With two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields departing for the NFL, returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord took the snaps in spring practice.

Stroud was believed to be the front-runner entering the spring, but coach Ryan Day said a starter might not be determined until shortly before the Sept. 2 opener at Minnesota.

"They've learned a lot, but now the race is on over the next few months to see who can make the next strides so that they're further along," Day said. "Spring's been good. There's been a lot of progress across the board, but still a long way to to before we play against Minnesota."

Stroud and Miller saw limited playing time in their first seasons. Stroud took eight snaps over three games, and Miller had 10 snaps over two games. Each broke a long touchdown run late in blowouts.