Big Ten Football: 14 players poised to break out in 2021

Michigan State

LB Chase Kline, junior. He's played in all 20 games in his career and will be needed to step up after tackler extraordinaire Antjuan Simmons decided to pass on another season in East Lansing. Kline was credited with 29 tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

Ohio State

CB Lathan Ransom, sophomore. Ransom contributed at corner and on special teams the second half of the season, played a lot in the national semifinal against Clemson, and has a chance to start at corner or safety. Ohio State needs to get things settled in the secondary after losing Shaun Wade. Ransom could be the next standout for the Buckeyes, who ranked 122nd out of 127 teams in pass defense.

Penn State

LB Curtis Jacobs, sophomore. The former four-star recruit is in line to start on the strongside now that Brandon Smith has moved to the weakside. The Nittany Lions are trying to become more athletic at linebacker, and with Jacobs' high school experience as a receiver and defensive back, he should have no problem dropping into pass coverage.

Rutgers