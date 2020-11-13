Big Ten blues: A rough start for trio of storied programs

When Nebraska hosts Penn State this weekend, it will be a matchup between two of the most storied programs in the Big Ten — neither of which has played like it so far in 2020.

It's too bad they can't include Michigan and make it a round robin.

The Cornhuskers, Nittany Lions and Wolverines — three of the eight winningest programs in major college football — are a combined 1-7. Each of these programs seems to be at a different stage of distress, but it's jarring to see all three having trouble at the same time.

“I understand that there’s going to be tough questions,” Penn State coach James Franklin said at a news conference this week. “They’re all fair questions. One of the things that I think is really important, is how I answer these questions. I’m a lead with love guy. I always have been. And obviously, when you’re having success, like we’ve been able to have, that’s easy to do, but right now, we’re being tested.”