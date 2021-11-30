 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

AP sources: Va. Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Pry

  • 0
Virginia Tech Pry Football

FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Nov. 30, because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.

 Associated Press

Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Virginia Tech was expected to hire Pry as head coach.

Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the sole defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he has been there.

Penn State's Franklin agrees to $75M, 10-year extension

Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons with the Hokies.

Photos: Penn State's snowy regular-season finale

1 of 6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Players and volunteers get ready for Arab Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News