Anything goes, from one day to the next, in wacky Big Ten

The Big Ten’s delayed, shortened season has proved to be an unpredictable, day-to-day adventure.

From the first day of practice in October, when the players and coaches donned masks to plod carefully through a pandemic, there was no guarantee things would chug along smoothly. And they haven’t. Between the numerous cancellations, the inexplicable collapse of several traditional contenders and Northwestern’s rise from last to first, pretty much anything goes.

“As we all know, change is the one thing that is inevitable in 2020,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “We’ve embraced that. That’s part of what this season is all about, being able to adjust and make changes on the fly. Our team has done a real good job of it, for the most part.”

Having already had two games canceled in November by an outbreak of COVID-19 that claimed Locksley and a host of players, the Terrapins were preparing to face Michigan this Saturday before a rash of positive tests among the Wolverines forced the cancellation of the game. To this point, Maryland has split four games, had three canceled and played just once at home — without any fans in the stands, of course.