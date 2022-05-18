NHL/NBA Playoffs: Rounding up Tuesday's action

Recapping Tuesday night's NHL and NBA playoff games

NHL

LIGHTNING 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The Lightning took Game 1 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season. Anthony Duclair had the goal for Florida.

AVALANCHE 3, BLUES 2 (OT)

DENVER — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round series. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also added goals for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after sweeping Nashville. They outshot the Blues 54-25, including 13-0 in OT. The Avalanche also hit three posts and two crossbars. Ryan O’Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 51 saves.

NBA

HEAT 118, CELTICS 107

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Jaylen Brown scored 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.

