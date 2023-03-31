PHILADELPHIA — Late Wednesday night, well after the Philadelphia 76ers had disposed of the Dallas Mavericks 116-108, Sixers center Joel Embiid stood before reporters in the team’s locker room and addressed the NBA’s crisis of the week: The notion that his inability to suit up two nights earlier against Denver had damaged his MVP candidacy.

“I don’t care,” he said.

The league’s commentariat most certainly did. What better way to assess Embiid’s chances to earn his first MVP award than on the road against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who has won it the last two years and is once again a top candidate? But Embiid, the league’s leading scorer, sat out with a calf injury, compelling the Hot-Take Police to spring into action.

ESPN studio analyst Kendrick Perkins, once a journeyman center in the league, was particularly pointed, saying Embiid was “ducking that smoke.” Perkins said that when he casts his MVP vote, he is going to “remember this moment.” And never mind that Embiid outscored and outrebounded Jokic – 47-24 and 18-9, respectively – when Philadelphia beat the visiting Nuggets 126-119 on Jan. 28.

“You have to give (Jokic) an opportunity to get his lick back,” Perkins said.

Embiid seemed unmoved by all the noise Wednesday.

“Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs,” he said.

All about his long-term health. All about making a deep postseason run, something he and his teammates have failed to do in his seven years in the league. The Sixers have never advanced past the second round in that time, and indeed haven’t gone deeper than that since 2001, when Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals.

Embiid called Jokic “a great player, amazing player … one of the best players in the league.”

“I’m a huge fan,” Embiid said. “So not playing against him was a huge bummer, but there’s a bigger goal in sight. That’s to make sure we’re healthy for the playoffs.”

He was holding a cupful of grapes as he spoke. He spewed none that were sour, though he did have a response for those, like Perkins, who seemed to think he had ducked Jokic.

“I’ve got nothing to prove,” Embiid said. “The last matchup, we won and I had whatever I had. To go out there and say that I’m scared after what I did the last time is kind of stupid.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers predictably stood by his guy, saying that Embiid has been “dominant all year” and that his body of work “speaks for itself.”

“We did the right thing there (in holding him out),” Rivers said, adding that he didn’t think it would be fair if Embiid’s absence affected his MVP chances.

The plan, Rivers said, was for Embiid to play every game on a four-game road trip – though the coach said he is “not the decider on that.” Rather, he said Simon Rice, the team’s vice president of athlete care, has a big say, and that head athletic trainer Kevin Johnson “puts all the information into the machine.” Then the brain trust arrives at a decision as a group.

“We had it all mapped out,” Rivers said. “We felt like because he had missed a couple (games) coming up to that, that he could get through the entire trip. That was the plan going in.”

Embiid, who has also been plagued by a nagging foot problem this season, did play the first three games of the trip, though he sat out the second half of a 116-91 victory over Chicago on March 22. That was when the calf injury first came to light. He appeared in back-to-back games against Golden State and Phoenix, March 24-25, but was unavailable against Denver.

Listed as questionable Wednesday, he nonetheless started and generated 25 points and nine rebounds as the Sixers, third in the Eastern Conference, improved to 50-26. At that point they had gone 38-14 after a 12-12 start to the season.

Will Embiid play the rest of the Sixers’ regular-season games? Unclear.

“I don’t know what our plan is,” Rivers said Wednesday, adding that he was scheduled to meet with Rice and Company a few days later. “My guess is probably not, but I don’t know that.”

Certainly Embiid has a strong case for MVP. He is averaging a career-best 33.2 points a game, as well as 10.2 rebounds. His shooting splits (field goals/3-pointers/free throws) are .544/.340/.856; the first and last of those percentages are also the best of his career.

Jokic’s scoring average (24.9) is down slightly from his two MVP seasons, but he averages 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists (to 4.2 for Embiid), and his shooting splits are excellent: .634/.390/.823.

In short, Jokic is the superior playmaker of the two – Dallas coach Jason Kidd said he is, in effect, Denver’s point guard – but Embiid is a far better defender. Both have had to carry heavy burdens because of injuries to other key players – in Jokic’s case, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have had extended absences, and in Embiid’s case James Harden has been plagued by an Achilles strain that caused him to miss the recent trip. (He also returned Wednesday.)

Jokic and Embiid have risen to the occasion, as reflected in an ESPN straw poll of MVP voters released Thursday. It showed Embiid with just a two-point lead, though Jokic had 42 first-place votes, two more than Embiid.

“Can they tie for MVP?” Kidd asked Wednesday. “Let’s see if we can get that done.”

Certainly that’s not inconceivable, and might be the fairest result. But however this turns out, Embiid swears he is more attuned to the big picture.

“Like I said, I don’t care if I win it or not,” he said. “I’m just focused on trying to win a championship. Whatever happens, happens.”

