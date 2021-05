Two RBIs from Brendt Citta helped the Altoona Curve down the Harrisburg Senators Friday night.

Cam Vieaux got the win on the mound, pitching two innings and allowing two hits. Rodolfo Castro tallied a double, triple and two runs for the Curve.

For the Senators, Ian Sagdal and Aldrem Corredor each had an RBI.

