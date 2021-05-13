 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MiLB: Matt Frisbee throws no-no against Harrisburg for Richmond win
0 comments
Minor League Baseball

MiLB: Matt Frisbee throws no-no against Harrisburg for Richmond win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Senators logo

It didn't take much for Richmond to get the 2-0 shutout over Harrisburg Thursday night.

Matt Frisbee was awarded the W and the no-hitter for the Flying Squirrels, pitching six innings and striking out six. He was backed up on offense by Vince Fernandez, who blasted a homer in the fourth inning. Frisbee tallied the other run in the win.

Sterling Sharp was handed the L through six innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. The Senators' team batting average dropped from .131 to .118 with the loss.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News