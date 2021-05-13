MiLB: Matt Frisbee throws no-no against Harrisburg for Richmond win

It didn't take much for Richmond to get the 2-0 shutout over Harrisburg Thursday night.
Matt Frisbee was awarded the W and the no-hitter for the Flying Squirrels, pitching six innings and striking out six. He was backed up on offense by Vince Fernandez, who blasted a homer in the fourth inning. Frisbee tallied the other run in the win.
Sterling Sharp was handed the L through six innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. The Senators' team batting average dropped from .131 to .118 with the loss.