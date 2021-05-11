 Skip to main content
MiLB: Ian Sagdal homers, Harrisburg loses home opener to Richmond
Minor League Baseball

Harrisburg dropped its home opener Tuesday, falling 5-3 to Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels went ahead for good with a three-run third inning to earn their sixth win in the season's first seven games. The Senators, who are 1-6, have five more games this series to get a win at FNB Field.

Ian Sagdal lifted a eighth-inning solo homer to give Harrisburg a glimmer of hope. He finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Mario Sanchez took the loss, lasting five innings while striking out six. He allowed four runs.

