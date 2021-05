Glenn Otto stood strong on the mound for the W in Somerset's 2-0 shutout of Harrisburg Saturday night.

Otto pitched six innings, allowed two hits and struck out six in the win. Thomas Milone tallied an RBI for the Patriots, while Diego Castillo and Oswaldo Cabrera got the team's two runs.

For the Senators, Luis Reyes picked up the loss on the mound, pitching 4.2 innings, allowing six hits and striking out two.

