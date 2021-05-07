 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MiLB: Estevan Florial homers twice to lead Somerset to blowout win over Harrisburg
0 comments
Minor League Baseball

MiLB: Estevan Florial homers twice to lead Somerset to blowout win over Harrisburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Senators logo

Eight runs through the first three innings helped secure the 10-2 win for the Somerset Patriots over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night.

Estevan Florial knocked in two homers and four RBIs to lead the Patriots, while Brandon Wagner added two RBIs in the win. Janson Junk pitched 3.2 innings for Somerset, allowing three hits and striking out four, while Stephen Ridings (W) pitched two innings, allowed zero hits and struck out four.

For the Senators, Ian Sagdal and Aldrem Corredor tallied the only RBIs for the team. Sterling Sharp picked up the loss, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and striking out three.

Harrisburg and Somerset face off again Saturday at 7:05.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News