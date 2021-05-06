MiLB: Cole Freeman homers, drives in winning run for Harrisburg's first victory

Harrisburg picked up its first win of the season, beating Somerset 5-2 in the third of a six-game series to start the season.
Cole Freeman's eighth-inning single scored Cody Wilson for the winning run, but Rhett Wiseman provided welcomed insurance with a two-run homer to right.
Freeman connected on a solo bomb in the third to cut Somerset's early lead to 2-1. He finished 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot.
Carson Teel allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings, fanning three for the no decision. Gabe Klobosits picked up the win with two scoreless innings.