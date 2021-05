Alberto Baldonado upped his record to 3-0 on the mound with a 6-3 win for Harrisburg over Altoona Saturday night.

Baldonado pitched two innings allowed one hit and struck out two for the W. At the plate, Cole Freeman had three RBIs, and both Ian Sagdal and Alex Dunlap scored two runs.

For the Curve, Rodolfo Castro had two runs scored and two RBIs in the loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0