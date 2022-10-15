Hershey Bears win 2022-23 season opener over visiting Utica Comets

The Hershey Bears won their 85h season opener Saturday, earning a 3-1 decision over visiting Utica at the Giant Center.

Goals from Henrik Borgstrom and Mike Vecchione gave the Bears a 2-0 lead. Borgstrom struck on the power play 8:42 into the first period, and Vecchione doubled the lead with 2:18 left before the first intermission.

Brian Pinho cut into the Bears lead with a power play goal for the Comets in the first minute of the second period. It was the only shot that solved Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale, who made 19 total saves. His counterpart, Utica’s Akira Schmid, made 20 saves on 22 Hershey shots. The Bears added an empty-net goal from Riley Sutter to put the game away in the final minute.

Mason Morelli registered to assists for Hershey while Hendrix Lapierre, Garrett Pilon and Mike Sgarbossa each added one assist in Todd Nelson’s first victory as Hershey’s head coach.

BEARS WIN! Henrik Borgstrom, Mike Vecchione, and Riley Sutter score as Hershey wins on Opening Night, 3-1, over the Utica Comets. Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/fXKpSvhuDl — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 16, 2022

The Bears are scheduled to return to the Giant Center ice at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Phantoms earned a 3-2 overtime win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday.