Eastern League: Senators surrender late lead in 5-3 loss to Erie

A late lead slipped away from the Harrisburg Senators Saturday afternoon, as the Erie SeaWolves plated two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to take a 5-3 victory Sunday at FNB Field .

Dillon Cabrera gave the SeaWolves (72-48) the lead with a two-run double in the eighth inning off Jose A. Ferrer. Daniel Cabrera added an RBI double in the ninth inning to extend the lead.

Jackson Cluff scored a pair of runs for the Senators (46-73), crossing the plate on Gilbert Lara’s home run in the fifth inning and Darren Baker’s single in the seventh that gave Harrisburg a 3-2 lead.

Both starting pitchers allowed two runs through five innings. Erie’s Chance Kirby allowed six hits, striking out three and walking one. Harrisburg’s Jake Irvin yielded five hits, striking out six and walking one.

Erie reliever Elvis Alvarado earned the win while Ferrer took the loss.

Erie won four of the six games in the series at Harrisburg, taking Saturday’s game 8-4. Harrisburg’s Andrew Young homered for the fourth consecutive game Saturday in the loss. He went 1 for 4 with a single Sunday.

After a day off Monday, Harrisburg is scheduled to open a six game set in Richmond Tuesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.