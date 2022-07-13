Eastern League: Senators surrender early lead in 6-2 loss to Hartford

A three-run second inning paced the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Wednesday night in Hartford.

The Yard Goats (50-33) erased an early 1-0 Senators lead with a second inning that included a walk, two singles, a double and a stolen base. They added another run in the fourth inning on a Brenton Doyle home run and two more in the eighth with a Doyle sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Kyle Datres.

Dondrei Hubbard and Andrew Young accounted for Harrisburg’s scoring with an RBI single in the first and a solo home run in the fourth.

Starting pitcher Jake Irvin took the loss for the Senators (35-48), who had won their previous three games. Irvin allowed four runs and six hits over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His counterpart, Michael Baird, pitched five innings and allowed a pair of earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking one. Hartford’s bullpen allowed only three Harrisburg baserunners in the final four innings.

With the week’s series tied at one apiece, the two teams are scheduled to play again Thursday in Hartford with a first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.