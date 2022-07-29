 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern League

Eastern League: Senators score late, fall 2-1 at Akron

Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

Despite a rally from the Harrisburg Senators in the ninth inning, the Akron RubberDucks held on for a 2-1 victory Friday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Gavin Williams started and pitched three scoreless innings for Akron (49-43), allowing three hits while striking out three and walking one. After Carlos Vargas allowed two hits in two scoreless innings in relief, the Akron bullpen held the Senators (39-55) hitless from the sixth through eighth innings.

Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Harrisburg’s offense broke through. Brady Lindsly doubled with two outs and scored on a Gilbert Lana single, but Akron’s Robert Broom struck out Rudy Martin for the final out.

Akron had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run single from Daniel Schneemann.

It was the only scoring allowed by Harrisburg starter Luis Reyes, who held the Rubberducks to four hits while striking out five and walking two over 7 2/3 innings.

Friday’s game evened the six-game series between the two teams at two apiece. They’re scheduled to return to the field Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Arkon.

