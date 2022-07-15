Eastern League: Second-inning grand slam paces Hartford past Harrisburg

A second-inning grand slam set the tone Hartford in an 8-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

Hunter Stovall delivered the break-out blast for the Yard Goats (52-33) off Harrisburg starter Ronald Herrera, who took the loss. Hartford added two more runs in the fifth inning and one more each in the seventh and eighth. Stovall went 3 for 5 with the 4 RBIs and a run scored while Grant Lavigne, Brenton Doyle and Kyle Datres added two hits each in the team’s 14-hit performance.

Hartford starter Noah Davis pitched six shutout innings, striking out eight and walking one on his way to the win. The Senators (35-50) scored their first run of the game in the top of the eighth when Dondrei Hubbard grounded into a fielder’s choice to score John Nogowski. They added another in the top of the ninth with a Jackson Cluff home run.

The two teams are scheduled to play the penultimate game of their six-game set Saturday at 6:05 p.m.