Eastern League: SeaWolves top Senators 4-1

Erie’s Ty Madden allowed one earned run over five innings, helping the SeaWolves snap the Harrisburg Senators’ two-game winning streak with in a 4-1 decision Friday night at FNB Field.

Madden allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one to earn the win. Brendan White, Adam Wolf and Gerson Moreno all pitched scoreless outings in relief for Erie (70-48).

The SeaWolves scored on solo home runs from Dylan Rosa in the first inning, Parker Meadows in the third and Dane Myers in the fifth. Corey Joyce added an RBI single in the second to pad the lead.

Andrew Young homered for the third straight game for the Senators (46-71), but it was the only offense Harrisburg could muster.

The Senators’ Alex Troop was charged with all four runs in the loss. He allowed eight total hits while striking out eight and walking one.

The two teams are scheduled to resume their series Saturday at 6 p.m. in Harrisburg.