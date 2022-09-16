Eastern League: New Hampshire Fisher Cats scratch together runs to top Harrisburg

New Hampshire scored runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings Friday to overtake Harrisburg in a 5-4 victory Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire.

Zac Cook gave the Fisher Cats (57-79) a 4-3 lead with a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Addison Barger’s RBI single plated Luis De Los Santos and added insurance in the eighth, and Andrew Bash and Jimmy Burnette combined to pitch the final two innings to close out New Hampshire’s third win over Harrisburg through four games of their six-game season-ending series.

The Senators (52-83) had taken a 1-0 lead on Jackson Cluff’s second-inning home run and answered an RBI double from New Hampshire’s Sebastian Espino with a Try Harris RBI single in the top of the third. The Fisher Cats took a 3-2 lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but Robert Hassell II tied the game for Harrisburg with an RBI single in the seventh.

New Hampshire’s Jol Concepcion earned the win while Harrisburg’s Steven Fuentes took the loss in relief.

The Senators look to salvage a series split with games scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday.