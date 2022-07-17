Eastern League: Hartford's six-run seventh inning sinks Senators in series finale

A seventh-inning grand slam by Michael Toglia broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Hartford Yard Goats toward a 7-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators Sunday afternoon at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The Yard Goats (54-33), who won the final five games of the six-game series, trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. They tied the game on a Tyler Hill fielder’s choice and an Aaron Schunk single before Toglia cleared the bases with his go-ahead grand slam off Harrisburg reliever Danny Dopico.

Harrisburg (35-52) took a brief 3-1 lead after trailing 1-0 heading into the sixth inning. Dondrei Hubbard’s sixth-inning RBI double tied the game, and Gilbert Lana put the Senators ahead with a two-run home run, extending Harrisburg’s run of consecutive games with a home run to 10.

The loss spoiled a strong start from Harrisburg’s Alex Troop, who pitched six innings, allowing one earned run while striking six and walking one. Steven Fuentes took the loss while Hartford’s PJ Poulin earned his fourth win of the season.

A five-run seventh inning gave the Yard Goats the advantage in a 9-4 win over the Senators Saturday. Andrew Young and John Nogowski homered for the Senators, who mustered five hits in Saturday’s game.

Harrisburg is scheduled to return to action Saturday with the first of three home games against the Altoona curve scheduled for 7 p.m.