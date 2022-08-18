Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators suffer second straight walk-off loss to Altoona

The Harrisburg Senators suffered their second straight walk-off defeat thanks to a three-run home run from Altoona’s Malom Nunez that gave the Curve an 8-5 victory Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

The Curve (55-56) trailed 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh before Endy Rodriguez tied the game with an RBI single that scored Jared Triolo, who scored three runs in the game, including one in the ninth inning after he and Matt Frazier reached base to open the bottom of the ninth to set up Nunez’s home run.

Israel Pineda went 3 for 5 for the Senators (44-67) and drove in two of the team’s five runs with RBI singles in the third and fifth innings.

Harrisburg’s Edgar Garcia took the loss, allowing the three ninth-inning runs despite striking out two among the three hits allowed. Altoona’s Colin Selby earned the win after recording the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning with one strikeout.

The two teams, who have been tied heading to the ninth inning of all three games so far in their six-game series, are scheduled to resume the series Friday at 6 p.m.