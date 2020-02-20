Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators single-game tickets to go on sale starting Feb. 26

Harrisburg Senators single-game tickets will go on sale online Feb. 26 and in person at FNB Field on Feb. 29, the team announced Thursday.

Tickets will be available online only from Feb. 26-28 before the first Saturday in-person ticket purchase opportunity. Beginning March 2, tickets can be purchased in person or on the phone Monday through Friday each week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.