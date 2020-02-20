Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators single-game tickets to go on sale starting Feb. 26
Eastern League

Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators single-game tickets to go on sale starting Feb. 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Senators logo

Harrisburg Senators single-game tickets will go on sale online Feb. 26 and in person at FNB Field on Feb. 29, the team announced Thursday.

Tickets will be available online only from Feb. 26-28 before the first Saturday in-person ticket purchase opportunity. Beginning March 2, tickets can be purchased in person or on the phone Monday through Friday each week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Prices range from $9-38, the team said. 

The Sens' season opener is April 16 against the Reading Fightin' Phils.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News