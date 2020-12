The Harrisburg Senators will remain the Washington Nationals Double-A affiliate for the 2021 season and beyond.

The decision was announced by the Nationals Wednesday, joining the Single-A Rochester Red Wings, the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals.

Prior to 2005, when baseball returned to Washington D.C., the Senators spent 14 seasons (1991–2004) as the Double-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos.

