 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators individual game tickets for May now on sale for 2021 season
0 comments
Eastern League

Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators individual game tickets for May now on sale for 2021 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Senators logo

Harrisburg Senators individual game tickets for May are now on sale for the 2021 season.

Tickets are available for purchase online at senatorsbaseball.com, over the phone or in person at the box office Monday through Friday.  

FNB Field will be limited to 50% capacity, which, along with social distancing restrictions, limits the number of tickets available for each game. Tickets will be sold in pods of two, three, four or six tickets.

Masks are also required to be worn throughout FNB Field except when actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout FNB Field.

Individual game tickets for June are expected to go on sale the first week of May.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News