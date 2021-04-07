Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators individual game tickets for May now on sale for 2021 season

Harrisburg Senators individual game tickets for May are now on sale for the 2021 season.

Tickets are available for purchase online at senatorsbaseball.com, over the phone or in person at the box office Monday through Friday.

FNB Field will be limited to 50% capacity, which, along with social distancing restrictions, limits the number of tickets available for each game. Tickets will be sold in pods of two, three, four or six tickets.

Masks are also required to be worn throughout FNB Field except when actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout FNB Field.

Individual game tickets for June are expected to go on sale the first week of May.

