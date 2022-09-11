Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators drop home finale to Akron RubberDucks

Akron pitching continued to suppress the Harrisburg Senators’ offense, as the RubberDucks won their third straight game over Harrisburg 4-1 Sunday in a rain-soaked series finale at FNB Field.

Saturday, the RubberDucks (76-56) rallied for a 2-1 win over the Senators. They won five games in the week’s six-game set at Harrisburg.

The Senators (51-80) mustered four hits total, three of them against Akron starter Tanner Bibee, who pitched the first six innings. Cade Smith pitched the final three innings in relief. The tandem struck out 10 Senators and walked two. Akron took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, when Bryan Lavastida reached base on a fielder’s choice on a hit that allowed Jose Tena to score, and added to it with Jonathan Rodriguez’ two-run home run in the tiop of the fourth and an Angel Martinez solo shot in the eighth.

Harrisburg starting pitcher Tim Cate pitched the first five innings, allowing three of the runs (two earned) while collecting six strikeouts and one walk. The Senators scored their only run in the seventh inning when Jackson Cluff’s sacrifice fly brought home Omar Meregildo.

In Saturday’s game, the Senators took a 1-0 lead into the top of the ninth inning. They took the lead in the third inning when Wilson Garcia hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Darren Baker to score. The RubberDucks battled back with Micah Pries’ game-tying home run to lead off the inning and another run on an error by pitcher Zach Brzykcy.

Sunday’s game was the home finale for the Senators, who finish their season with a six-game series at New Hampshire.