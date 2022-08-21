Eastern League: Harrisburg game at Altoona canceled

Inclement weather forced the cancellation of Sunday’s Harrisburg Senators game at Altoona.

Saturday, Altoona rode a five-run sixth inning to a 7-4 victory over the Senators for its fourth straight win over Harrisburg at PNG Field.

RBI doubles from Endy Rodriguez and Aaron Shackleford keyed the sixth-inning surge for the Curve (57-56) in Saturday’s game. It erased what had been a 2-0 lead for the Senators (44-69) up to that point. Harrisburg had taken a lead on a Rudy Martin sacrifice fly and an Omar Meregildo filelder’s choice.

Altoona starter Luis Ortiz earned the win, allowing the two earned runs over six innings while striking out eight and walking one. Meanwhile, Harrisburg starter Ronald Herrera took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

After dropping four straight games to Altoona, the Senators are scheduled to return home Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the first of six straight games against Erie at FNB Field.