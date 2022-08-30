 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern League: Garcia's 3 RBIs pace Harrisburg past Richmond

Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

Harrisburg’s Wilson Garcia went 2 for 5 with a double and 3 RBIs, pacing the Senators to an 8-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday in the first game of a six-game regular-season series at

Garcia opened the scoring in the top of the first inning for the Senators (47-73), driving in Darren Baker. After Robert Hassell III drew a bases-loaded walk in the second, Garcia grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored another run. Jackson Cluff added a two-run double in the third inning, giving Harrisburg all the runs that it needed. The Senators later added a run in the sixth on a Garcia double and two in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Luis Reyes pitched a bulk of the game for Harrisburg, tossing 6 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run – a Brett Auerbach solo home run in the third inning – while striking out 12 Richmond batters and walking one.

The Flying Squirrels (57-63) generated four hits total and left five runners on base.

The two teams are scheduled to resume their six-game series Wednesday with a game scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

