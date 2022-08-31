Eastern League: Garcia, Antuna homer for Senators in 6-1 win at Richmond

The Harrisburg Senators picked up their second consecutive win Wednesday night, defeating the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-1 at The Diamond in Richmond.

Wilson Garcia and Yasel Antuna both homered for the Senators (48-73), complementing a strong performance on the mound from starting pitcher Tim Cate, who tossed six shutout innings and allowed three hits while striking out five and walking four.

The Flying Squirrels (57-64) broke up the Senators’ shutout bid in the bottom of the eighth inning with a Sean Roby solo home run.

Harrisburg looks to extend its winning streak to three games and remain unbeaten during its six-game series in Richmond when the Senators visit the Flying Squirrels again Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.