Eastern League

Eastern League: Bowie pulls away from Harrisburg in series opener

Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

A late-innings surge sent the Bowie Baysox to a 9-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Bowie (46-50) played three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth after the teams found themselves deadlocked in a 4-4 tie through seven innings. Five different Baysox registered at least one RBI, including Joseph Ortiz and Hudson Haskin, who had two each.

Harrisburg (40-57) had erased an early 4-0 deficit with a pair of two-run home runs from Rudy Martin and Omar Meregildo.

Bowie pitcher Jake Prizina earned the win while Harrisburg’s Reid Schaller took the loss in the first game of a six-game series in Harrisburg. The teams are scheduled to resume the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

