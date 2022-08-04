Eastern League: Bowie blasts Harrisburg 14-3

The Harrisburg Senators gave up at least one run in six of the innings of Thursday night’s 14-3 loss to the Bowie Baysox at FNB Field.

Bowie (48-50) built a lead with single runs in the first, second and third innings and pulled away in the fifth inning thanks to a solo home run from Connor Norby, a two-run double from Cesar Prieto and an RBI single from JD Mundy. They added three runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Maverick Handley, John Rhodes and Mundy and tacked on four runs in the ninth with two bases-loaded walks, one bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a Rhodes sacrifice fly.

Garrett Stallings put the Senators (40-59) on the board in the bottom of the second, scoring on a wild pitch. Rudy Martin followed it up with an RBI single, but Harrisburg was held scoreless from there until the ninth inning when Brady Lindsly hit his sixth home run of the season.

Bowie’s Garrett Stallings earned the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs, striking out six and walking one. Harrisburg starter Luis Reyes took the loss after allowing six earned runs through 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked five.

After suffering losses in their first three games in August, the Senators look to snap their skid in Friday’s game against Bowie scheduled for 7 p.m.