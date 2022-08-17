Eastern League: Altoona snaps Harrisburg Senators' win streak in extra innings

Nick Gonzales’ ground-rule double in the 10th inning plated Jared Triolo and gave the Altoona Curve a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Earlier Wednesday, the Senators scored five 11th-inning runs for a 7-4 victory in the completion of a game that was suspended Tuesday.

In Wednesday’s nightcap, the Curve (54-56) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game on RBI singles from Andres Alvarez and Loiver Peguero in the second and third innings. Trey Harris had given the Senators (44-66) a lead with a two-run home run in the top of the first.

Gonzales’ game-winning double against Harrisburg’s Reid Schaller ended the Senators’ three-game win streak. The Senators had earned their third win in a row when they sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the 11th inning, including Omar Meregildo and Darren Baker, who drove in two runs each during the offensive surge. Baker finished the game with two hits and a walk.

In Wednesday night’s game, three Altoona pitchers held Harrisburg to four total hits, including one in 10 opportunities with runners in scoring position. The game took two hours, 17 minutes to play.

The two teams are scheduled to resume their six-game series in Altoona Thursday at 6 p.m.