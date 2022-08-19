Eastern League: Altoona rallies to defeat Harrisburg 6-5

Altoona’s Blake Sabol went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and hit a go-ahead one-run triple that gave the Curve a 6-5 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at PNG Field in Altoona.

The Curve (56-56) rallied from a 4-0 deficit, closing the gap with a three-run third inning. Endy Rodriguez, Malcom Nunez and Aaron Shackleford also recorded two hits for Altoona while Fabricio Macias went 3 for 4 with a run scored.

After their 4-0 lead had evaporated, the Senators (44-68) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh on a Darren Baker fielder’s choice. Israel Pineda went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored for Harrisburg.

Altoona responded in the bottom of the inning against Harrisburg reliever Reid Schaller, plating a pair of runs for its third straight victory over Harrisburg.

The Curve’s bullpen duo of Jeffrey Passantino and Bear Bellomy combined to allow one run over the final four innings,

The two teams are scheduled to play the penultimate game of their six-game series Saturday at 6 p.m., as the Senators look to salvage the chance for a series split.