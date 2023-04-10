On Tuesday at the team’s media day, new Harrisburg Senators manager Delino DeShields moved between each interview confidently as he discussed the outlook for the 2023 season, the club’s 36th season since returning to the Eastern League in 1987.

DeShields conveys an optimism not unusual from any manager at the start of a baseball season, but his opinion carries the weight of a former player with a productive 13-year Major League career with the Expos, Dodgers, Cardinals, Orioles, and Cubs. That doesn’t even touch on his 14 seasons with the Cincinnati organization, including the last four as the Reds’ first-base coach.

“None of these kids are a finished product by any means,” DeShields said. “The thing that I always say is that I want them to be better. Not just better players, but better young men when they leave me than when they came.”

The name of the game at the minor league level is more about development and progress than wins and losses. Even still, the product on the field the last two seasons at FNB Field has been, to put it bluntly, dismal. DeShields has inherited a Harrisburg Senators’ squad that finished at the bottom of the standings and last in the league in runs scored in 2021 and 2022.

Sixteen players with the team at some point in 2022 returned to Harrisburg to begin the 2023 season, which kicked off on Friday evening with a 6-5 loss to the Somerset Patriots before the teams split a doubleheader Saturday.

Starting pitcher Alex Troop, who went 7-5 with 130 strikeouts in 112.1 innings, is buying into DeShields’ optimism. It begins with the nearly all-new coaching staff: pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, hitting coach Tim Doherty, and returning development coach Oscar Salazar.

“I’m really excited about our staff this year,” Troop said. “We’ve got a lot of experience between all of them, and they set the tone. We’ve got a phenomenal group of guys. I think we’re all going to mesh very well when it comes to the actual clubhouse. I’m a big believer that if that’s right, everything takes care of itself out on the field. I think we’ve got a lot of talent and potential to make something happen here to give Senators’ fans something to be proud of.”

Firmly entrenched in rebuild mode, the Washington Nationals have emphasized revamping their player development structure under the direction of De Jon Watson to restock the depleted farm system. The Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres last year netted top prospects James Wood, Robert Hassell III, and Jarlin Susana while recent drafts have supplied Elijah Green and Brady House.

“I definitely know it’s moving in the right direction, especially at the player development level,” DeShields said. “It may take some time for that to show up at the big leagues, but that’s where we are right now as an organization.”

Harrisburg is beginning to see the influx of those players acquired from trades or developed after the Nationals won the World Series in 2019.

Jackson Rutledge, the former first-round draft pick and ninth-ranked prospect for the Nationals according to Baseball America, gets his first taste of Double-A in 2023, anchoring the starting rotation for the Senators. The 6-foot-7 right-hander got the nod on Opening Day, allowing two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking four.

“The things that I can control are going out every fifth or sixth day and competing,” Rutledge said. “Be ready to go when my name is called to start that day. It’s a long year. The last two years, I’ve had at least a month where I’ve missed time, and it’s my goal this year not to have that to just let it play out.”

Joining Rutledge in the starting rotation to begin the year are returning veterans Troop and Ronald Herrera. Mitchell Parker and Michael Cuevas round out the starting five with their first opportunity in Harrisburg.

“They’ve got great stuff,” catcher Brady Lindsly said. “As long as they’ve all got command, we’ll be fine. You can’t afford to pitch from behind that much at this level. They’re going to make you pay for that.”

Free agent pickup Leonel Valera, named the best infield arm two years in a row in a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers system, impressed everyone in spring training and will get the brunt of the time at shortstop. DeShields expects him and another newcomer, J.T. Arruda, to set the table at the top of the batting order and pressure defenses with their speed on the base paths.

The Nationals hope outfielder Yasel Antuna can return to the offensive production that landed him on the club’s top 10 prospect rankings for five straight seasons. Still only 23 years old, Antuna can provide a punch, as evident by his home run in the first game.

The rest of the outfield picture is more about who isn’t on the active roster yet. Hassell is a couple of weeks behind everyone else after an injury set him back in spring training, but the 21-year-old expects to man center field when he returns. At the same time, Wood is looming one step away in Wilmington as Baseball America’s No. 11 prospect in baseball. A hot start with the Blue Rocks might see him promoted to City Island in the second half of the season.

But until then, the skipper feels he has the right pieces to be competitive night in and night out with his young ball club.

“I think the tone was set in spring training,” DeShields said. “A lot of these kids have been in camp since February 1. That’s almost eight weeks. I told them I was so proud of these guys for how they went about their business. They showed up every day and worked their butts off. I think they’ve put themselves in a position to have some success this summer.”

The home opener is slated for Tuesday evening at 6:30 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Photos: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8U baseball team honored at Harrisburg Senators game