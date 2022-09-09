Akron holds Harrisburg to 1 hit in 5-0 shutout

Three Akron pitchers combined to hold the Harrisburg bats to one hit Friday night, as the RubberDucks topped the Senators 5-0 at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Doug Nikhazy pitched 4 2/3 innings for Akron (74-56) while Jerson Ramirez worked 1 1/3 innings and Eli Lingos pitched the final three. They combined to strike out 12 senators while issuing eight walks.

Jonathan Rodriguez delivered a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the RubberDucks the lead. Later in the inning, Raynel Delgado and Jose Tena drove in runs with an RBI single and a ball that turned into a throwing error. Tena added two more runs, hitting into a fielder’s choice in the eighth.

Starting pitcher Seth Romero took the loss for the Senators (51-78), allowing three hits and two runs –both earned – in three innings while striking out four and walking four.

Clinching the overall regular-season series, Akron has won three of the first four games of the six-game set in Harrisburg and looks to add to it when the teams face off again Saturday at 7 p.m.