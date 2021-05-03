A season of change: What to expect when the Harrisburg Senators play their first game since 2019

The Washington Nationals have significantly altered their minor league system. Players coming to and going from Harrisburg will head to new affiliations with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings and High-A Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks. The former Potomac Nationals have a new home and stadium in Fredericksburg (Va.) as the club drops down one level to be the Low-A farm team.

Additionally, MLB will be implementing several rule changes throughout the minor leagues this season. Go to a game on City Island, and you will see the effort to limit defensive shifting in the ways infielders are positioned. All four players must be entirely on the infield dirt during the start of play, and if that change is successful, teams may be forced to have two players on either side of second base during the second half of the season.

"I'm anxious to see how that works because at spring training the umpires made us do it the last three or four days," Harrisburg manager Tripp Keister said. "It did help in creating more opportunities offensively if you hit the ball hard."

Who's on the team?

As far as the team on the field goes, it will be under new leadership as Keister takes the helm from the winningest manager in Senators' history Matt LeCroy.