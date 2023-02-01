Delino DeShields to manage Harrisburg Senators in 2023

The Washington Nationals announced Wednesday that Delino DeShields will lead the Senators in the 2023 minor league baseball season.

DeShields is the 21st manager for the Senators in their 35 modern seasons, the team said in a news release. Joining DeShields on the 2023 Senators staff is pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, hitting coach Tim Doherty and coach Oscar Salazar. Rounding out the staff is trainer Don Neidig, strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose and performance analyst Samantha Unger.

DeShields joins the Nationals after 14 seasons (2009-22) with the Cincinnati Reds organization, including the last four seasons as their first base/infield/baserunning coach on their Major League staff.

Prior to that role, DeShields spent the previous 10 seasons in the Reds’ player development system, according to the news release. In 2010, he began an eight-year run as a manager in their system, leading rookie-level Billings (2010), Single-A Dayton (2011-12), Double-A Pensacola (2013-14) and Triple-A Louisville (2015-17).

He spent the 2018 season as the organization’s roving bunting and baserunning instructor. DeShields was Montreal’s first round pick in the 1987 Draft and went on to spend 13 seasons in the Major Leagues with Montreal, Los Angeles (NL), St. Louis, Baltimore and Chicago (NL).

The team announced bios for the following coaches:

Hanrahan is in his second season with the Nationals after spending last season with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Prior to joining the Nationals, he spent the previous five seasons (2017-21) as a pitching coach in Pittsburgh’s Minor League system. Hanrahan made his Major League debut with the Nationals in 2007 and went on to appear in 115 games across three seasons (2007-09) in Washington.

Doherty is in his second season with the Nationals. He spent last year with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Prior to joining the Nationals, he was a hitting coach in the Colorado Rockies organization, including in 2021 on the Rockies major league staff. He also spent three seasons (2013-15) in Minnesota’s organization and was Boston’s Major League assistant hitting coach in 2012.

Salazar is in his second season with the Senators and Washington Nationals organization after spending 2021 in El Paso as the fielding coach for the Padres triple-A affiliate. Prior to being the fielding coach for El Paso, he was the hitting coach for the Padres’ Tri-City affiliate in the Northwest League from 2017-2019. He played professionally for 19 seasons, including parts of four years in the Major Leagues.

Neidig is in his 10th season with the Nationals organization and first with the Senators. He was with the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2022 and spent the previous three seasons with Potomac. He began his professional career in the Pirates organization. Neidig graduated from Lock Haven University and lives in Lock Haven during the offseason.

Grose is in his fourth season with the Nationals and first in Harrisburg. He spent last two seasons in Fredericksburg. He previously worked for the Short-Season Single-A Auburn Doubledays in the Washington Nationals organization in 2019 and spent three years in the Minnesota Twins system.

Unger is in her first season in the newly created Performance Analyst position. She joins the Nationals organization after spending the last three seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization as an associate analyst. She spent last year working in Richmond for the Giants. She has previously worked for TrackMan and Inside Edge, Inc. in operation roles.

