Willie Marshall, a former Hershey Bear and the AHL’s all-time leader in games played and points, died this week at age 91.

Marshall played parts of seven seasons (1956-63) with the Hershey Bears, who announced his death Friday afternoon.

"We mourn the loss of Willie Marshall, one of the Hershey Bears' and the American Hockey League's finest citizens," said Bryan Helmer, Hershey’a vice president of hockey operations, in a statement. "Willie left an indelible mark on our franchise's history. He was a champion, a leader, and a first-class person whose contributions to the league and game of hockey were immeasurable. Our thoughts are with Willie's family and friends during this difficult time."

Marshall registered 570 points – 226 goals, 344 assists – with the Bears over his seven seasons, the sixth-highest total in franchise history. He won the league’s scoring title with the Bears during the 1957-58 season, scoring 40 goals with 64 assists over 68 regular-season games before posting 19 points in the 11 playoff games that took Hershey to the 1958 Calder Cup title.

Marshall played 112 total postseason games, recording 119 career playoff points. His other AHL stops included stints with the Pittsburgh Hornets, the Rochester Americans, the Providence Reds and the Baltimore Clippers. He remains the league’s all-time leader in games played (1,205), goals (523), assists (852) and points (1,375).

He also played 33 games in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“At a time when there were only six teams in the National Hockey League, Willie Marshall was one of the greatest players not just in the AHL but in the entire sport of hockey,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson in a statement. “His contributions helped shape the AHL’s tradition of excellence that continues to this day. But more importantly, Willie was a devoted family man of character and faith; our deepest condolences go out to his son Will; his daughters Ann, Jane and Joanne; and his entire family.”

Marshall received induction into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame in 2012, part of the Bears’ inaugural class.

The Bears retired Marshall’s No. 16 in 1999, and the AHL created the Willie Marhall Award, given annually to the AHL’s points leader at the end of the regular season, in 2004. The league planned to honor Marshall with a moment of silence before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bears and Americans Friday in Rochester, as well as at the start of the Bears’ next home game.

