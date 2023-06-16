Mike Vecchione scored twice, Ethen Frank netted his second goal in as many games, and the Hershey Bears tied the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals at two games apiece with a 4-3 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 4 Thursday night at the Giant Center.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Hershey before the series returns to Palm Springs, California, where the Firebirds won Games 1 and 2, for the remainder of the Finals.

Vecchione opened the scoring 4 minutes, 27 seconds into Game 3, bringing the 10,687 fans in Hershey to their feet with a goal for a Hershey power play unit that has scored on three of its last 10 opportunities after coming up empty in its first six opportunities through the first two games of the series.

After Austin Poganski answered with a goal 12:41 into the first period, Vecchione struck again 3:03 into the second. Frank added his second goal of the playoffs at 14:24. In two games at the Giant Center, the Bears have outscored the Firebirds 4-0 during the second period.

Coachella Valley’s Jesper Froden cut the deficit to one with 12:59 remaining, but the Firebirds mustered five total shots on goal in the third period. Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped the other four, finishing the night and the win with 19 total saves.

At the other end of the ice, Coachella Valley’s Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

Coachella Valley also lost Game 3 and Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals after building a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Admirals. The Firebirds won the next two games to clinch the series.

Coachella Valley’s last three-game losing streak happened with the Firebirds on the road for all three games from March 21-24. Hershey won three consecutive games against the Rochester Americans in the Eastern Conference Finals.

