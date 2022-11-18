Tokarski, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blank Hershey Bears

The Hershey Bears rode an AHL-best six-game winning streak into Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, but Drake Caggiula scored 4:16 into Friday’s game, and Dustin Tokarski stopped all 26 shots he faced, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took at 4-0 decision in the latest installment of their I-81 rivalry.

The Penguins (7-4-1-0), who snapped a four-game winless streak, also received goals from Jonathan Gruden, Sam Houde and Filip Hallander. In the first four games between the Penguins and Bears, each team has won twice.

Tokarski, the AHL’s leader in save percentage and goals against average improved both numbers with his first shutout of the season. Hershey netminder Zach Fucale stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced.

The Bears (8-3-2-0) dropped to 1-3-1 away from the Giant Center, where they’ll return to host Hartford in games on back-to-back days at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.