Riley Sutter scored 13 minutes, 34 seconds into overtime, and the Hershey Bears survived a Coachella Valley rally to earn a 4-3 victory in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals Tuesday night at the Giant Center.

The Bears cut the Firebirds’ lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday night (7 p.m.) in Hershey. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Hershey. Another Bears win would secure another trip to Palm Springs for Game 6 Monday.

Ethen Frank scored his first goal of the postseason on the power play to put Hershey up 1-0 13:24 into the first period. It broke the Bears’ series-long scoreless streak. After Coachella Valley pulled even with a Brogan Rafferty goal, the Bears broke the game open with a pair of second-period goals from Joe Snively and Sam Ana, the latter on the power play with 2:42 remaining in the period.

The Firebirds forced their way back into the game with a third-period goal from Carsen Twarynski and two from Cameron Hughes, who answered a goal from Hershey’s Garrett Pilon and tied the game at four with 51 seconds remaining in regulation.

OT HERO RILEY SUTTER pic.twitter.com/SjpzBotf5C — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

Sutter saved the Bears’ effort, burying a goal with assists from Mason Morelli and Beck Malenstyn. He beat Coachella Valley goaltender Joey Daccord, who made 25 saves on 30 shots. Hershey’s Hunter Shepard made 33 saves on 37 Firebirds shots.

The Bears improved to 2-0 in games decided in overtime this postseason.

