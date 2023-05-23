In a matchup between Rochester’s red-hot offense and Hershey’s staunch defensive effort in the postseason, the offense struck first.
Joseph Cecconi scored 14 seconds into Game 1, and the Rochester Americans took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-1 victory Tuesday night at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Brett Murray, Matt Bartkowski and Mason Jobst added goals to build a 4-0 lead for the Americans before Hershey’s Aaron Ness, in his first game since May 3, put the Bears on the board 9:42 into the third period. Rochester’s Lukas Rousek added an empty-net goal to put a proverbial bow on Rochester’s seventh consecutive victory.
The five goals were the most Hershey has allowed in a single game this postseason. The Bears allowed five total goals in their three-game sweep of Hartford in the Atlantic Division Finals. Goaltender Hunter Shepard made 12 saves on 16 Rochester shots while the Bears mustered a playoff-low 22 shots against Rochester goaltender Malcolm Subban, who made 21 saves.