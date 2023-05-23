In a matchup between Rochester’s red-hot offense and Hershey’s staunch defensive effort in the postseason, the offense struck first.

Joseph Cecconi scored 14 seconds into Game 1, and the Rochester Americans took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-1 victory Tuesday night at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Brett Murray, Matt Bartkowski and Mason Jobst added goals to build a 4-0 lead for the Americans before Hershey’s Aaron Ness, in his first game since May 3, put the Bears on the board 9:42 into the third period. Rochester’s Lukas Rousek added an empty-net goal to put a proverbial bow on Rochester’s seventh consecutive victory.

The five goals were the most Hershey has allowed in a single game this postseason. The Bears allowed five total goals in their three-game sweep of Hartford in the Atlantic Division Finals. Goaltender Hunter Shepard made 12 saves on 16 Rochester shots while the Bears mustered a playoff-low 22 shots against Rochester goaltender Malcolm Subban, who made 21 saves.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Hershey.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Rochester 5, Hershey 1

Game 2: Thursday at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Monday at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Game 5: May 31 at Hershey, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: June 5 at Hershey, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

