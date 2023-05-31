Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HERSHEY – The lights at the Giant Center dimmed for a split second about 15 ticks into the third period of Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Finals, and then the Rochester Americans, backed by 32 saves from goaltender Malcolm Subban, dimmed the Hershey Bears’ hopes of clinching a series victory in front of the 10,520 fans in attendance.

Lukas Rousek and Michael Mersch netted third-period goals for the Americans, who extended their early lead to defeat the Bears 4-1 and extended the best-of-seven series to a Game 6 Friday in Rochester.

“They scored timely goals,” said Hershey head coach Todd Nelson. “The crowd was all into it, and they get that first goal pretty early. It sucks the life out of the building. We’ve got to learn from that.”

The early goal came off the stick of Jiri Kulich, who slipped a wrist shot past the defenseman and to the right of Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard 4 minutes, 43 seconds into the game and celebrated with a dismissive wave to the Hershey crowd.

After almost two full scoreless periods, Rousek extended the Amerks’ lead to 2-0 with a one-timed shot on a cross-ice pass from Mason Jobst 1:22 into the third period. Mersch, the Rochester captain, answered a Hershey goal with a power play tally at 13:11, tucking in a shot off the far post for his sixth goal of the postseason.

“The goals against were all preventable,” Nelson said. “That’s on us. We’ve talked about it all year. It’s fine when a team maybe outclasses you and beat you, but when you beat yourself, it’s hard.”

In between, Hershey had generated some momentum. Dylan McIlrath leveled a Rochester player with a check along the near-side boards, drawing a retaliation, and a roughing penalty, on the Americans’ Linus Weissbach. Aliaksei Protas cashed in on the ensuing power play, deflecting in a point shot from Logan Day to cut the Rochester lead to 2-1 and bring the Hershey crowd to its feet.

But the momentum died with a hooking penalty on Protas and Rousek’s goal on the ensuing Rochester power play.

Rousek scored an empty-net goal with 1:22 remaining to ice the game and guarantee a Game 6 in Rochester scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday.

“It’s going to be tough,” Nelson said. “They’ll probably sell out again. It’s a hostile environment. That’s just the way it goes.”

The Bears rallied from a 2-0 third-period deficit Monday to take a 4-2 win in Game 4 at Rochester and take command of the series.

“It’s kind of frustrating that we’re not better at home,” Protas said. “We should be. Our fans deserve it. We needed to take care of it here.”

Subban made half of his saves in the second period Wednesday and helped the Amerks fend off a power play in the period’s final two minutes.

“We just need to take care of our chances,” Protas said. “It’s as simple as that. We were pretty good in the second period. We had so many chances. We just needed to score. It wasn’t good enough in terms of executing our chances.”

Subban also fought off a flurry of Hershey chances in the opening minutes.

“I thought we had a really good start in those first five to seven minutes,” Nelson said, “and then they kind of came at us.”

