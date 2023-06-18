Garrett Pilon scored the game’s only goal 10:01 into overtime, giving the Hershey Bears a 1-0 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday at the Giant Center and a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals.

Game 6 is scheduled for 10 p.m. Monday at the Firebirds’ Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday.

After allowing nine goals in the first two games of the series, the Bears have held Coachella Valley to seven goals in the last three games. They limited Coachella Valley to 21 shots Saturday, and goaltender Hunter Shepard made saves on all of them for his third shutout of the postseason.